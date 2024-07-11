PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGRN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

