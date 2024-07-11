PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 9,107 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $145,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $276.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

