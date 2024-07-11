PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 368,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,830. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

