Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.34

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 106464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.