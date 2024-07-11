Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

