ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 2321102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

