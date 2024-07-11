ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.92

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.92 and last traded at $87.87, with a volume of 404006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.