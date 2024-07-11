ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $81.66. 26,319,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 63,149,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,056,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $17,511,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

