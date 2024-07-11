ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $81.66. 26,319,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 63,149,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
