Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.99

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 135719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,234 shares of company stock worth $1,542,636. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,694,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 186,218 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

