Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 3.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.93 and last traded at $65.25. 1,160,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,199,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.04, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,247 shares of company stock worth $12,496,701 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank raised its position in Pure Storage by 175.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

