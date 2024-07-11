Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 289,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,252. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

