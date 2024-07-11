Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,366.36 or 0.99959334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00070195 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

