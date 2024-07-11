QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $50.01 million and $1.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,012,098,350 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

