Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

