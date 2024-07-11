Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
RADLY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.25.
About Raia Drogasil
