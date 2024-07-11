Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

RADLY stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

