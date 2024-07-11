Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 14,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Ratos AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Ratos AB has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.11.
About Ratos AB (publ)
