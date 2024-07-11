Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

UTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 726,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,603. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

