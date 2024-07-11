Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 431.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.56.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.