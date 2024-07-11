Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, a growth of 431.7% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.