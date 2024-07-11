Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
About Recon Technology
