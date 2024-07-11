Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 120 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOE traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.10. 84,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,264. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.18. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

