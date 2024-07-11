Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $149,425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $7.56 on Thursday, hitting $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

