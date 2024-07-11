Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SHW traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.02. The stock had a trading volume of 249,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day moving average of $312.92. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

