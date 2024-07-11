Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $362,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 188.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $2,011,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

