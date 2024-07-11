Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $590,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 24,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

