Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 417,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,339. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

