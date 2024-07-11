Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 217,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,138. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

