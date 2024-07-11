Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $158.16 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

