Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Reliance worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Reliance by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.48. The company had a trading volume of 448,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,514. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.71. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

