Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$110.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $16,305,989. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.