Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

