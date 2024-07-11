Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 46,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

Rexel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.281 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio is 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

