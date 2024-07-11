Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,972. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

