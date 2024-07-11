Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 15,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $187.51. 8,880,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,698,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

