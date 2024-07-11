Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 478,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,289. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.