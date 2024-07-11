Richardson Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.46.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

