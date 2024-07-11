Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 341.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. 1,674,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

