Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 83.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 231,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,136,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EQR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 468,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,264. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.