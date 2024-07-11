Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 3,432,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

