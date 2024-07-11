Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 191,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,503. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
