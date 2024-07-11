Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.50. 38,403,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,457,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

