Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

RIO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

