Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $111.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,771.27 or 0.99953501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

