RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading 0.3% Higher

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.84. 60,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.58% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

