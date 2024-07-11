Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.91

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 1056788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 105.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

