Robert W. Baird Increases Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $285.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average is $229.18. Cencora has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

