Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HOOD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 148.80 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

