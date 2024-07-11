Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.23.

Roblox Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

