Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $2.66 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $3,459.47 or 0.06079048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 505,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 505,899.47752548. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,452.75312688 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $2,838,363.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

