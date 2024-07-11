Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.79.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$49.52 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$48.67 and a twelve month high of C$64.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

