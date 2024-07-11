Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.79.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

